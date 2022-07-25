Female instructor charged with sexual battery for relationship with teen at Avon Lake karate studio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old karate instructor in Avon Lake was indicted on sexual battery charges for an alleged inappropriate relationship involving a teen.

An investigation into Erin Stephens started in March 2022, according to investigators, when a 19-year-old man reported to Avon Lake police that he was involved in a relationship with his karate instructor when he was a minor.

Detectives discovered that Stephens had a sexual relationship with the male when he was between 16 and 17 years old. At the time, he was a student-worker at the karate studio.

Avon Lake police said even though the relationship was consensual and the teen was of age, Ohio law prohibits sexual conduct if the offender is an instructor or person with disciplinary control over the minor.

As a result of the investigation, Stephens was indicted by a Lorain County grand jury on July 6. She was arrested by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office on July 21 for three counts of sexual battery.

Records show that Stephens has since posted a $10,000 bond.

