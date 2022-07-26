Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot in the parking lot of the Save-A-lot store located on Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 6:15 pm.

The man in his twenty’s was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story 19 News will have more information from Cleveland Police when it’s made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.