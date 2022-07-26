Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot in the parking lot of the Save-A-lot store located on Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side Tuesday.
The shooting happened about 6:15 pm.
The man in his twenty’s was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.
This is a developing story 19 News will have more information from Cleveland Police when it’s made available.
