2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side

Police Lights
Police Lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot in the parking lot of the Save-A-lot store located on Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 6:15 pm.

The man in his twenty’s was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

This is a developing story 19 News will have more information from Cleveland Police when it’s made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Teenage street racers charged after deadly accident in Cleveland
Teenage street racers charged after deadly accident in Cleveland
Video played during murder trial shows moments leading up to Cleveland officer Shane Bartek’s...
Video played during murder trial shows moments leading up to Cleveland officer Shane Bartek’s death (graphic)
Dean Graff
Cedar Point guest strikes employee’s head multiple times, police say
31-year-old Malachai Lee is missing and endangered, according to Cleveland Police
Police: 31-year-old man missing