Cleveland man says rats are taking over his house because of city lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Garner Jr. has been trying to kill every rat that comes in his house, and he says the city of Cleveland is to blame for his unwanted roommates.

“I have racoons, I even had two twin foxes born back there, its a jungle back here,” said Garner.

Garner told 19 News the city owns the empty lot next to his home in the 1100 block of Avon Ave. and the grass has grown so tall that rats and other animals are nesting in the field.

Garner said he has tried to get the city to come out and cut the grass, but no luck.

“I called Councilman (Kevin) Bishop, I called his assistant, I called (Justin) Bibb the mayor, I talked to his assistant, they tell me well it’ll be June 29 before we can cut the grass,” said Garner.

But June came and went and the grass still growing tall.

“I’m sitting down at the dinner table and what’s this, a rat runs past,” said Garner “I’m really sick of it and I hope y’all can get matters done for me”.

Our troubleshooter team sent e-mails and made phone calls to Cleveland city officials and two hours later we received word the lot would be cut in the next few days.

