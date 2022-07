GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A local doctor has pleaded not guilty to the charge of petty theft.

According to court documents, Dr. Carmen Popa was arrested on June 30.

Popa, of Broadview Heights, is scheduled to be back in Garfield Heights Municipal Court on Aug. 2 for a status conference.

Popa is a private practice physician.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.