Missing Detroit man found dead in Black River, Elyria police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Detroit, MI man was found dead in the Black River Wednesday morning.

According to Elyria police, a person spotted the body around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the East Bridge Street bridge.

The Elyria Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team recovered the body and the victim has been identified as Deontae Mason, said police.

Elyria police detectives said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped Mason on the Ohio Turnpike on July 21 around 6:30 p.m.

Mason was then transported and dropped off at the GetGo Gas Station in the 500 block of Midway Blvd. in Elyria.

Mason was last seen on surveillance footage leaving the gas station around 7:30 p.m. and walking eastbound on Midway Blvd.

He was reported as a missing person to Detroit police on July 22.

Elyria police said at this time there are no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wise at 440-326-1212 or jwise@cityofelyria.org.

