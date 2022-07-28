2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Missing Detroit man found dead in Black River, Elyria police say

Deontae Mason (Source: Elyria police)
Deontae Mason (Source: Elyria police)((Source: Elyria police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Detroit, MI man was found dead in the Black River Wednesday morning.

According to Elyria police, a person spotted the body around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the East Bridge Street bridge.

The Elyria Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team recovered the body and the victim has been identified as Deontae Mason, said police.

Elyria police detectives said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped Mason on the Ohio Turnpike on July 21 around 6:30 p.m.

Mason was then transported and dropped off at the GetGo Gas Station in the 500 block of Midway Blvd. in Elyria.

Mason was last seen on surveillance footage leaving the gas station around 7:30 p.m. and walking eastbound on Midway Blvd.

He was reported as a missing person to Detroit police on July 22.

Elyria police said at this time there are no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wise at 440-326-1212 or jwise@cityofelyria.org.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

19 News
Dave and Buster’s in Westlake evacuated due to bomb threat
19 News
High-speed chase out of Brook Park ends with crash in Cleveland
19 News
Car totaled, debris thrown across road after crash in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood
Police release video of Maple Heights officer-involved shooting
Family of 22-year-old who was fatally shot by Maple Heights officer respond to release of police video