Traffic stop leads to arrest of accused drug trafficker in Lorain, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police confirmed a traffic stop lead to the arrest of an accused drug trafficker and the seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

The Lorain Police Patrol Impact Team and the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit arrested 50-year-old Jack Carroll Jr. after the July 26 traffic stop on the east side of the city, said LPD.

LPD said Carroll was stopped for a traffic violation when officers spotted a loaded firearm magazine on the floorboard of the car.

A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and officers searched the car, according to LPD.

Officers recovered the following items during the search, LPD said:

  • loaded firearm magazine
  • 425 grams of suspected methamphetamine
  • approximately 7 grams of suspected fentanyl
  • small amount of cocaine
  • unloaded automatic firearm in the passenger compartment of the vehicle

Drug paraphernalia consistent with drug use as well as drug trafficking were also recovered LPD stated.

LPD listed these charges Carroll was arrested for:

  • trafficking in methamphetamine
  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of cocaine
  • possession of fentanyl
  • carrying concealed weapons
  • improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle
  • having weapons while under disability
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

According to LPD, Carroll has previously been convicted of the following felonies:

  • possession of cocaine
  • illegal manufacture/cultivation of drugs
  • illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs

He is behind bars at the Lorain County Jail.

LPD said Carroll could face additional charges as this investigation continues.

Call the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit at 440-204-2108 if you suspect that drug activity is taking place in your neighborhood.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

