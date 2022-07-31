3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke.

The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31.

First responders were on the scene ‘within minutes’ and evaluated the three injured kids, according to their mom’s Facebook post.

I don’t usually share too much, but I feel that we need to get this out there… Tonight we took our kids to the Summit... Posted by Tessa Brown on Friday, July 29, 2022

Summit County Fair Manager Cathy Cunningham told 19 News the rides were inspected July 26 by the Ohio Department of Agriculture of Fair Safety.

“The ride owners then perform inspections every morning,” Cunningham said.

A car on the ride fell about 18 inches to the ground, officials said. The kids remained in the car because the safety equipment worked as it was designed to.

Cunningham said fair officials and the ride vendor, Lisko Amusements, met with the family to make sure the kids were OK.

Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) officials said they ordered to stop the operation of the ride until repairs were made.

Lisko operators repaired the damaged car and took measures on the rest of the ride to prevent anybody else from getting hurt.

ODA told 19 News an investigation would not take place, because they only investigate ride incidents that involve ‘serious injuries’.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.