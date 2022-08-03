2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man injured in overnight crash involving Cleveland police cruiser

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police cruiser was damaged in a crash early Wednesday morning in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood.

The two-car crash was first reported at around 2 a.m. near the Lorain Avenue and Fulton Road intersection.

Cleveland EMS said one man inside a vehicle went to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

The officers in the cruiser at the time of the crash were not injured, according to officials.

