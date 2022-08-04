‘Aggressive driver’ shot at car during I-271 road rage incident, Pepper Pike police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an aggressive driver followed another vehicle into Pepper Pike before firing shots in a recent road rage incident.

The road rage suspect pursued the victim’s vehicle for approximately 20 miles from the Ohio Turnpike onto I-271 northbound before shooting several gunshots.

According to Pepper Pike police, nobody was struck or injured by the gunfire, but one of the rounds hit the victim’s tire and flattened it.

Police offered several suggestions for drivers who end up in a road rage situation:

Don’t engage

Don’t return hand gestures or remarks

Avoid eye contact

Keep seatbelt fastened in case the other driver attempts to cause impact

Call 911

Pepper Pike police also suggested investing in a low-cost dash camera to record any potential incidents while driving.

“We have found these to be incredibly helpful when drivers give conflicting statements during incidents and accidents,” Pepper Pike police wrote on social media.

