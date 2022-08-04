2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Aggressive driver’ shot at car during I-271 road rage incident, Pepper Pike police say

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an aggressive driver followed another vehicle into Pepper Pike before firing shots in a recent road rage incident.

The road rage suspect pursued the victim’s vehicle for approximately 20 miles from the Ohio Turnpike onto I-271 northbound before shooting several gunshots.

According to Pepper Pike police, nobody was struck or injured by the gunfire, but one of the rounds hit the victim’s tire and flattened it.

Police offered several suggestions for drivers who end up in a road rage situation:

  • Don’t engage
  • Don’t return hand gestures or remarks
  • Avoid eye contact
  • Keep seatbelt fastened in case the other driver attempts to cause impact
  • Call 911

Pepper Pike police also suggested investing in a low-cost dash camera to record any potential incidents while driving.

“We have found these to be incredibly helpful when drivers give conflicting statements during incidents and accidents,” Pepper Pike police wrote on social media.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

