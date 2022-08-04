Police: Female found shot multiple times in car that crashed into Mansfield home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person accused of shooting a female victim multiple times late Wednesday night.

According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help.

Police found a female victim at the scene inside a gray Hyundai. She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Mansfield police.

Paramedics took the victim to an area hospital for surgery. Her condition is not known at this time.

Detectives learned during the investigation that there was an earlier fight at the location between several individuals and the shooters. Police said gunfire “erupted” when two individuals returned to the scene following the altercation.

The Hyundai sped off at the time of the shooting, but it was crashed into a home on Ford Street, Mansfield police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call detectives at 419-755-9724.

