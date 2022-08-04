2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Police: Female found shot multiple times in car that crashed into Mansfield home

FILE - Crime scene tape
FILE - Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are working to locate the person accused of shooting a female victim multiple times late Wednesday night.

According to investigators, officers initially responded to South Diamond Street on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for help.

Police found a female victim at the scene inside a gray Hyundai. She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Mansfield police.

Paramedics took the victim to an area hospital for surgery. Her condition is not known at this time.

Detectives learned during the investigation that there was an earlier fight at the location between several individuals and the shooters. Police said gunfire “erupted” when two individuals returned to the scene following the altercation.

The Hyundai sped off at the time of the shooting, but it was crashed into a home on Ford Street, Mansfield police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call detectives at 419-755-9724.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Officials say Toshaye Pope, a high school football player, drowned during a team outing.
Parents of 14-year-old Akron student who drowned hired a law firm to investigate questions in connection with his death
Nottingham shooting
Bodycam video shows horrific scene of two teens killed in Cleveland Collinwood neighborhood
New video show police arriving on scene of murder
Chappman murder
Parents of 14-year-old Akron student who drowned hired a law firm to investigate questions in...
Parents of 14-year-old Akron student who drowned hired a law firm to investigate