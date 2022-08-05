2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies after being shot in Akron front yard, police say

Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers are looking for the shooter who killed a 25-year-old man late Thursday.

The victim was found around 10:30 p.m. outside a house in the 300 block of Howe Street, police said.

According to police, the man died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after being shot in the chest.

Officers located more than six shell casings near the crime scene, and Akron police said a witness reported a car fleeing the area after the shooting.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police investigators at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

