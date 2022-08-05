2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack

Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice

Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice
Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice(Source: Massillon Police Dept.)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers arrested a 40-year-old man on July 28 after he started picking fights with parents at a high school football practice.

According to police, officers were called out just before 8 p.m. to Washington High School because a man, later identified as Kevin Howell, was making threats.

Officers quickly tracked him down, but Howell allegedly fled on a motorcycle when officers stopped to speak with him.

Dashboard camera video shows a short chase continue until police said Howell crashed into some trees.

According to police, he was taken to Aultman Hospital for his injuries after the accident.

Howell is facing charges of driving under suspension, failure to comply and failure to control.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

19 News
Deshaun Watson, players union have through Friday to respond to NFL’s appeal of suspension
Ohio's sales tax holiday offers savings on clothing, school supplies and more from Aug. 6-8.
Ohio’s sales tax holiday is underway with back-to-school savings
FILE - Richmond Heights man scammed through Instagram
Instagram scammer named ‘Sophie’ used altered photo to con Richmond Heights man
Lyndhurst police find car used in May murder; now they want the public’s help to identify 3...
Lyndhurst police find car used in May murder; now they want the public’s help to identify 3 suspects