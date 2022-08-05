Massillon police arrest man making threats at high school football practice

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Massillon police said officers arrested a 40-year-old man on July 28 after he started picking fights with parents at a high school football practice.

According to police, officers were called out just before 8 p.m. to Washington High School because a man, later identified as Kevin Howell, was making threats.

Officers quickly tracked him down, but Howell allegedly fled on a motorcycle when officers stopped to speak with him.

Dashboard camera video shows a short chase continue until police said Howell crashed into some trees.

According to police, he was taken to Aultman Hospital for his injuries after the accident.

Howell is facing charges of driving under suspension, failure to comply and failure to control.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.