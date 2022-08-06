Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County.

A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on State Route 302 in Jackson Township.

According to the highway patrol, a Chevrolet truck traveled left of center and struck a Ford truck head on before the vehicles crashed into a ditch.

Both of the trucks caught on fire after the wreck.

According to OSHP, two occupants of the Chevrolet were pronounced dead on the scene.

The highway patrol has identified them as 35-year-old Todd Brown II, of Galion, and 34-year-old Steven Kubyako, of Greenwich.

OSHP said crews took the third occupant, a 23-year-old Mansfield resident, to Akron City Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 50-year-old Dundee resident, was treated and released on scene, the highway patrol said.

According to OSHP, investigators are still working to determine if impairment played a role in the crash and will continue investigating.

State Route 302 was closed for about three hours.

