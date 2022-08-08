2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 people struck by vehicle at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, officials say

A vehicle struck three people attending Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, according to EMS...
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vehicle struck three people attending Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival, according to EMS officials.

Officials have not provided an update on the identity of the victims and the extent of their injuries.

The festival was taking place at Roberto Clemente Park in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

EMS officials confirmed to 19 News the incident happened at 9:18 p.m. on August 7.

19 News crews are currently heading to the scene.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

