Police: Duo steals cigarettes from delivery driver at gunpoint near Summit County store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint Monday afternoon at an Akron market.

The two men have not been identified, according to Lt. Mike Miller of the Akron Police Department.

The robbery happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the Lovers Lane Market, located in the 1000 block of Lovers Lane, according to a department press release.

The 52-year-old delivery driver was dropping off merchandise at the market while his partner was inside the store, the release said.

The two men, wearing ski masks, approached the driver and demanded the merchandise after pulling out a gun, the release said.

The men took an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and left the area in a nearby parked car, the release said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.