Lorain Police hold briefing following officer involved shooting

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department is holding a briefing today at 3 p.m. concerning an officer involved shooting that took place in the 1200 Block of West 20th Street in Lorain on July 30.

They stated that this will be the only information given until the Elyria Police Department and the Lorain Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards complete their investigations.

Lorain police said officers alongside K9 Rye were inside a home attempting to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old man.

According to police, Charles White was in the basement and armed with a knife and began attacking K9 Rye.

Charles White (Source: Elyria Police Department)

A Lorain police officer then shot White, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

K9 Rye was transported to an emergency animal clinic and underwent surgery, and is now home healing from the attack.

Lorain K9 Rye (Source: Facebook) ((Source: Facebook))

The Lorain police officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

