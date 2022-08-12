Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety to retire in September
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will retire on Sept. 23, 2022.
Brown has worked as a public servant for over three decades, according to a news release, including several years as the Assistant Chief of Akron Police.
The announcement of Brown’s retirement follows calls for his resignation by advocates demanding justice for Jayland Walker.
Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, died after being shot by eight Akron police officers on June 27.
The police shooting took place after a short chase in which Walker is accused of firing a gun at officers.
Walker’s death spurred national outrage and prompted weeks of protests in Akron.
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said Brown’s efforts as safety director helped the city fight violence as well as promote racial equity and social justice.
