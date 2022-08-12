2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety to retire in September

The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will...
The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will retire on Sept. 23, 2022.(Source: City of Akron)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will retire on Sept. 23, 2022.

Brown has worked as a public servant for over three decades, according to a news release, including several years as the Assistant Chief of Akron Police.

The announcement of Brown’s retirement follows calls for his resignation by advocates demanding justice for Jayland Walker.

BODYCAM VIDEO: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase

Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, died after being shot by eight Akron police officers on June 27.

The police shooting took place after a short chase in which Walker is accused of firing a gun at officers.

Walker’s death spurred national outrage and prompted weeks of protests in Akron.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said Brown’s efforts as safety director helped the city fight violence as well as promote racial equity and social justice.

