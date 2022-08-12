Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety to retire in September

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Akron announced Friday that Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Charles Brown will retire on Sept. 23, 2022.

Brown has worked as a public servant for over three decades, according to a news release, including several years as the Assistant Chief of Akron Police.

The announcement of Brown’s retirement follows calls for his resignation by advocates demanding justice for Jayland Walker.

Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, died after being shot by eight Akron police officers on June 27.

The police shooting took place after a short chase in which Walker is accused of firing a gun at officers.

Walker’s death spurred national outrage and prompted weeks of protests in Akron.

“Serving the City of Akron has truly been my life’s work. It has been my immense honor and privilege to serve the residents of Akron these past 36 years. I’m proud of the work that I’ve been able to do and the impact I’ve made in collaboration with the men and women of Akron’s public safety forces. I want to thank Mayor Horrigan, Chiefs Tucker and Mylett, and all of the public safety employees I’ve had the honor of working alongside in my tenure for their dedication to this city.”

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said Brown’s efforts as safety director helped the city fight violence as well as promote racial equity and social justice.

“He is one of the hardest working men I know; always available to answer the call and be there at a moment’s notice. I’m fortunate to count Charles as a friend and he will certainly be missed here at the city. It’s been my pleasure to serve alongside him these last 7 years. I thank Charles for his dedicated service and wish him and his family the very best in his next chapter.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.