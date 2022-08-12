2 Strong 4 Bullies
Carbon dioxide shortage affecting craft breweries in Northeast Ohio

By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A carbon dioxide shortage is affecting craft breweries across Northeast Ohio.

“Without CO2 we can’t make beer,” said owner of Fat Head’s Brewery, Matt Cole.

The exact cause of the problem is pretty complex. It involves a contamination of a carbon dioxide source and what some are calling the “perfect storm.”

Whatever the catalyst, the lack of CO2 is starting to affect breweries like Fat Head’s Brewery in Northeast Ohio.

“It’s a disruption,” said Cole. “It could have a financial impact and the high level of uncertainty of not knowing whether you can get this valuable resource now...”

That valuable resource is used a lot in beer making, purging the oxygen and preventing foaming.

With less CO2 coming in, breweries are having to pay for more shipments.

“We ordered 14 tons {of CO2}, and we got five,” said Cole.

Luckily for Cole, it hasn’t affected overall beer production yet.

“It would be a real scheduling nightmare in terms of when we get it, when we can’t get it,” said Cole. “We’re very detailed when it comes to our production schedule and what has to get done so we meet the demands of our wholesalers and ultimately our retailers and general consumers.”

As the second largest craft brewery in Northeast Ohio, Fat Head’s appears in chain stores and grocery stores.

Cole said any disruption in that supply chain would be a big blow financially.

Unlucky for him, it seems this shortage is just getting started.

“They’re saying this could get worse before it gets better,” said Cole. “That’s alarming and concerning as a manufacturer.”

Cole said he and his workers will do everything in their power to make sure this doesn’t affect their customers.

