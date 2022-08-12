2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deshaun Watson speaks before Browns preseason game

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deshaun Watson spoke before Friday’s preseason opener, admitting he’s “sorry” to the women he hurt but saying he’s “excited” to be back on an NFL field.

Watson started the game for Cleveland since there has been no decision yet by Peter Harvey on the QB’s 6-game suspension.

He was booed by the Jacksonville crowd upon entering the game.

Watson went 0-for-2 passing on his opening drive. His first pass was overthrown, while his second was dropped by wide receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Center Nick Harris also injured his knee on the game’s second snap, he was carted off and will not return.

Watson’s second drive was cut short by a D’Ernest Johnson fumble.

He played the entire first quarter and finished the night 1-of-5 passing for 7 yards.

