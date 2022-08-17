Akron Police: burglary suspects use debit card stolen from home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed the suspects accused of burglarizing a home and using a stolen debit card are on the loose, and detectives need the community to help identify them.

Police said the burglary happened at a home in the 900 block of Lakewood Boulevard on Aug. 5.

A debit card was among the “many” items taken, said police.

The suspects used the debit card at the Circle K and Subway on Kenmore Boulevard, and Reem’s Market on 13th Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Akron Police:

Police said the woman appears to have tattoos on her back and under her forearms, and the man has tattoos on his forearms.

If you recognize the suspects or have any other information on this burglary, call Akron Police Det. D. Forney at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-092505 with your tips.

