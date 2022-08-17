CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect who broke into cars in the Target parking lot at Steelyard Commons is on the loose, and detectives need help finding him.

Police said the male suspect was seen getting out of the red truck shown in the photo below before breaking into the cars at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 10:

Cleveland Police: suspect wanted for breaking into cars at Steelyard Commons (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

The suspect broke into four to five vehicles, according to police.

Police said the red truck is believed to be a Ford F-150.

Call Det. Thompson at 216-623-2705 if you recognize this truck or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.