LBGT Community Center of Greater Cleveland holds Monkey Pox forum

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The LBGT Community Center of Greater Cleveland is hosting a community forum on Monkeypox with a panel of local medical professionals Wednesday from 7 PM to 8:30 PM.

The panel of experts includes Dr. David Margolius, Dr. Prakash Ganesh, and Dr. Karen Cooper.

The forum will be hosted by Deairius Houston Director of Program Innovation with Central Outreach Wellness Center.

