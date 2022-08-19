Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman.

A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.

Cleveland police said someone in the area heard an argument and several shots fired during the night, but there is no description of the suspect.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Major Whitley.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

