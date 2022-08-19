2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m.

The victim was shot in the head.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center.

His name and condition are not being released at this time.

