Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m.

The victim was shot in the head.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center.

His name and condition are not being released at this time.

