Police: Alliance teen missing after leaving her home

13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home at 11 a.m. on Saturday.(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her.

13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.

MISSING JUVENILE 13-year-old Rylynn Rae Teis reportedly left her residence in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Ave NE in...

Posted by Stark County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 20, 2022

Rylynn is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 135 pounds, the post said.

Rylynn has brown hair and brown eyes, the post said.

Anyone with information on Rylynn’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

