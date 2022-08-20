Police: Alliance teen missing after leaving her home

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage girl is missing after leaving her home and police have asked for the community’s help to find her.

13-year-old Rylynn Teis was last seen at her home, located in the 10000 block of Nellabrook Avenue NE, at around 11 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff.

Rylynn is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs approximately 135 pounds, the post said.

Rylynn has brown hair and brown eyes, the post said.

Anyone with information on Rylynn’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

