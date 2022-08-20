Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood.

The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to the head, Cleveland police said.

He died at MetroHealth, and his identity has not yet been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

