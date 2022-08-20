2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Teen dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

Editor’s Note: Below is a previous report from 19 News about the incident.
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a teen boy was fatally shot Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Cedar Avenue in the Central neighborhood.

The 17-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to the head, Cleveland police said.

He died at MetroHealth, and his identity has not yet been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
Man critically shot on Clark Avenue
Man shot in grocery store parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

Latest News

Cleveland police investigate deadly shooting in Lee-Miles neighborhood
28-year-old man shot dead in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief
Drugs a suspected factor in deadly Stark County crash, highway patrol says