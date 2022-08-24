Akron police arrest man accused of murdering a 34-year-old mother

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man wanted for the July murder of an Akron mother was arrested by police early Wednesday morning.

Akron police said Quinton Nixon killed Toni Westover, 34, on July 25.

Westover was found shot to death at a home in the 2200 block of Maryland Ave. in Akron.

According to police, after Westover’s murder, detectives worked tirelessly following up on leads, conducting interviews, and examining evidence. An arrest warrant for Nixon was issued earlier this month.

Westover’s father believes Nixon was connected to his daughter’s boyfriend.

“I think it was her boyfriend that got her involved in all this,” Kris Westover said.

19 News discovered Westover’s boyfriend, Brian Fielders, 35, was charged with obstructing justice just a few days ago.

Westover, a medical assistant, leaves behind a seven-year-old daughter.

“She loved being a mother,” her sister said. “Her daughter was her world.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.