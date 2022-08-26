2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?

Cleveland Hopkins theft suspect
Cleveland Hopkins theft suspect(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Liming (Source: Family)
3 suspects accused in beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School indicted on lesser charges
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
Customers say goodbye to beloved store owner in North Olmsted
Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

Latest News

Model of man whose remains were found in 1987
Facial reconstruction shows ‘John Doe’ whose remains were found in 1987 in eastern Ohio
First district catalytic converter theft suspect vehicle
Do you recognize this vehicle involved in catalytic converter thefts?
19 News
EMS: Man struck, killed on Cleveland interstate
19 News
Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland to close for weekend construction work