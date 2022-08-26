Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118, or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

