Man found shot to death during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday morning on the city’s East side.

The shooting happened on East 50th Street near Fleet Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m.

According to officials, the male victim, believed to be around 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

