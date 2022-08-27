2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man found shot to death during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side

Intersection near shooting scene
Intersection near shooting scene(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Saturday morning on the city’s East side.

The shooting happened on East 50th Street near Fleet Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m.

According to officials, the male victim, believed to be around 25 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available from Cleveland police.

