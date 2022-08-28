2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man in stolen car kills woman in crash while fleeing police in Brook Park, OSHP says

A woman was killed late Saturday afternoon during a crash involving a man running from police...
A woman was killed late Saturday afternoon during a crash involving a man running from police in a stolen car in Brook Park.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed late Friday afternoon during a crash involving a man running from police in a stolen car in Brook Park, according to Sgt. Ray Santiago from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Trowbridge Avenue and W. 41st Street, according to an official press release.

After pulling over a black BMW, officers learned the vehicle was stolen, the press release said. The passenger of the car was taken into custody without incident while the driver, 23-year-old Raymond Francis, fled from police.

The BMW drove south onto W. 44th and then east onto Trowbridge Avenue prior to passing through stop signs posted on W. 41st Street at a high rate of speed, the release said.

The BMW hit a silver Scion, driven by 28-year-old Annelisa Endress, which was heading north on W. 41st Street, the release said. The force of the crash sent the Scion through a front yard and caused the car to hit a house, the release said.

Officers caught up to the BMW and arrested Francis, the release said. Endress was transported to a local hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries and later died as a result of the crash.

Francis was transported by EMS to a local hospital for minor injuries, officials said.

Officials confirmed Francis received four charges as a result of the crash:

  • Aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony
  • Failure to comply/fleeing, a third-degree felony
  • Theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree misdemeanor
  • Possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor

Officials said impairment is also suspected in the crash and additional charges are pending.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

