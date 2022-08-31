2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers.

“Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company.

Employees at the Winking Lizard Tavern describe Christopher Pate Sr. as gentle, sweet and hardworking.

The 47-year-old worked at the restaurant chain for nearly two decades.

Sadly, he was murdered Saturday morning.

“It one of those situations where when you work with someone for so long they become your family their not just your co-worker, " Sivec continued.

Pate Sr. and his 19-year-old son, Christopher Pate Jr, were stabbed to death in their home on Magnolia Avenue in Bedford.

Roger Herring was arrested in connection to both murders.

Herring was the brother of Pate Sr’s long-time girlfriend, and he’s also Jr’s uncle.

Pate Sr. most recently worked at the Macedonia restaurant.

He was a team player, a go-getter and always the first to raise his hand to help.

“He worked a lot of our big events, our tour parties, any time of beer event we had. He was always on of the first people to volunteer,” said Sivec. “He was just great to work with. He was one of those kind of people that he always came in in an even mood, was positive. He was always willing to help people out. If he had a co-worker that was struggling, he would jump in and help them.”

Not only was the 47-year-old a valuable member to the team, but a few of his family members also worked there as well.

“I worked with two of his brothers and his mom,” said Sivec. “We all worked together at the same time at our gateway location when it was open. Sometimes I would have four Pates in the building at the same time and we would always joke about that.”

Pate Sr. may be gone, but he will always have a special place at the Winking Lizard.

Herring’s case is now pending with the Cuyahoga County grand jury.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Garfield Heights High
Garfield Heights City Schools puts new safety measures into place at high school football games
Traffic in downtown Cleveland
Construction projects on East 9th Street causing congestion in downtown Cleveland
Brandan C. Alliman (Source: Port Clinton police)
Burglar who assaulted Port Clinton resident remains at large
28-year-old man found dead inside Elyria home