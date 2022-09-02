2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park

Guns seized from Akron armed robbery
Guns seized from Akron armed robbery(Source: Akron police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night.

According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.

When they arrived, police saw two teens take off running on Battles Avenue.

One of the teen suspects fired a gunshot as he climbed a fence while fleeing from officers, according to Akron police. It was later determined that the gunshot was accidentally discharged and was not directed towards police.

Both teen suspects were eventually caught by police after a short chase on foot and two handguns along with a bookbag were recovered nearby.

After taking the two suspects into custody, police were told there was a 46-year-old male shooting victim in a nearby field on Battles Avenue.

According to investigators, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police that he was at Prentiss Park when he was approached by two males who demanded his property.

The victim was then shot during the robbery, which detectives were able to link to the two teenagers.

The items recovered from the teens belonged to the victim.

Akron police said the victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in stable condition.

Both suspects were charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and weapons offenses.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Jury deliberation continues in trial for Cleveland man accused in quadruple murder
19 News
Federal judge releases detailed list of everything taken during Mar-a-Lago raid
Akron Police
Customer shot by Akron cashier as fight breaks out in store, police say
Video shows suspect speed away from traffic stop before deadly Cleveland crash
Video shows suspect speed away from traffic stop before deadly Cleveland crash