Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night.

According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.

When they arrived, police saw two teens take off running on Battles Avenue.

One of the teen suspects fired a gunshot as he climbed a fence while fleeing from officers, according to Akron police. It was later determined that the gunshot was accidentally discharged and was not directed towards police.

Both teen suspects were eventually caught by police after a short chase on foot and two handguns along with a bookbag were recovered nearby.

After taking the two suspects into custody, police were told there was a 46-year-old male shooting victim in a nearby field on Battles Avenue.

According to investigators, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police that he was at Prentiss Park when he was approached by two males who demanded his property.

The victim was then shot during the robbery, which detectives were able to link to the two teenagers.

The items recovered from the teens belonged to the victim.

Akron police said the victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in stable condition.

Both suspects were charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and weapons offenses.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.