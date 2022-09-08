CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a duo of catalytic converter theft suspects are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them.

Two men parked their white SUV next to another car in the 4100 block of W. 20th Street and stole the catalytic converter at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Thompson at 216-623-2705 if you recognize the SUV or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.