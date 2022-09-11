2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.
By Alec Sapolin and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the lower leg and an 18-year-old boy was shot in the hip and lower back, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

They were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, Sgt. Ciaccia said. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the 5600 block of Broadway Avenue, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

This is in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Witnesses told 19 News two cars stopped at the scene and a conversation ensued between the occupants of one of the cars and the two victims.

Witnesses said then heard ‘over a dozen’ gunshots and found the two kids shot.

Witnesses also told 19 News a third person was ‘grazed’ during the gunfire and a car was also riddled with bullets in the incident.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

