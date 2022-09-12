Cleveland Police Deputy Chief, Executive Officer retires after 30 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city officials announced the retirement of Joellen O’Neill, the Deputy Chief and Executive Officer of the Cleveland Police Department, on Monday after 30 years of service.

O’Neill, appointed to the department as a patrol officer in 1992, served as the department’s Deputy Chief and Executive Officer for the last eight years, according to a department press release.

O’Neill officially retired on Sept. 9, officials said.

“I have served the Division of Police alongside Deputy Chief Joellen O’Neill for many years and value our relationship as colleagues and as friends,” Police Chief Wayne Drummond said in a comment. “Joellen has served the Division with great integrity and has always had the best interest of the City of Cleveland and Cleveland Police officers at heart. I will miss working with her and wish her the very best in her retirement.”

Karrie D. Howard, the city’s Chief Director of Public Safety, said O’Neill’s leadership and knowledge will be ‘greatly missed.’

“Deputy Chief Joellen O’Neill has been a tireless champion, dedicated to the citizens of Cleveland and the advancement of the Cleveland Division of Police,” Howard said.

City officials also announced the appointment of Commander Dorothy Todd, who has been in the department since 2000, as the new Deputy Chief and Chief of Staff on Monday.

“I have watched Deputy Chief Todd’s actions over the course of many operations, and have seen her perform at a high level as a District Commander over the years,” Chief Drummond said. “I am confident she is the right person for this role and I look forward to working with her as we move forward.”

