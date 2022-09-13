2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody.

Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street.

Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the victim on Friday, Sept. 9 while the victim was hanging out on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Ave.

According to officers, the victim was on his porch when the suspect and two others walked past around 9:20 p.m.

“Words were exchanged” and then shots were fired.

The man was shot in the arm, according to police, and taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

His injury is not life-threatening, said police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say

Latest News

The Browns used a fan vote, to decide what to paint at midfield, and "aggressive Brownie elf"...
New logo painted at midfield for Cleveland Browns 1st home game this weekend
Cleveland Clinic returns to open visitation
19 News
Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice
19 Troubleshooter
Year-long construction halt has Cleveland business owners losing money
Week 2 Pro Football Hall of Fame Player of the Week: St. Edward’s - Wyatt Gedeon
Week 2 Pro Football Hall of Fame Player of the Week: St. Edward’s - Wyatt Gedeon