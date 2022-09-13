17-year-old boy confesses to shooting Akron man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager wanted for shooting a 47-year-old Akron man last week is now in police custody.

Akron police said the 17-year-old male was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Kipling Street.

Police added the teenager admitted to shooting the victim on Friday, Sept. 9 while the victim was hanging out on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Ave.

According to officers, the victim was on his porch when the suspect and two others walked past around 9:20 p.m.

“Words were exchanged” and then shots were fired.

The man was shot in the arm, according to police, and taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

His injury is not life-threatening, said police.

