2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say

Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say
Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused burglar is wanted for breaking into an apartment building’s parking garage and stealing a wallet from a car, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Police said the suspect forced his way into the parking garage of Parkway Apartments at 10109 Lake Ave. around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 6.

The suspect then broke into a car and stole the victim’s wallet, according to police.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say
Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)
Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say
Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

Call First District Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this burglary and theft.

Reference report #2022-261865 with your tips.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man accused of raping child found dead next to victim’s family member in Ashtabula County
Man accused of raping 9-year-old found dead next to alleged victim’s family member in Ashtabula...
Man accused of raping 9-year-old found dead next to alleged victim’s family member in Ashtabula County
The Cleveland Clinic is changing its visitor policy starting Tuesday back to pre-pandemic...
Cleveland Clinic relaxes hospital visitor policy
She was walking down Bittaker Street in Akron at 6:30 a.m.
Attacker who viciously beat Akron cancer patient still on the loose