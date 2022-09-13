Burglary suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment garage, steals wallet from car, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused burglar is wanted for breaking into an apartment building’s parking garage and stealing a wallet from a car, Cleveland Police confirmed.
Police said the suspect forced his way into the parking garage of Parkway Apartments at 10109 Lake Ave. around 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 6.
The suspect then broke into a car and stole the victim’s wallet, according to police.
Take a close look at these surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:
Call First District Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this burglary and theft.
Reference report #2022-261865 with your tips.
