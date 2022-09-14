2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Armed man tries to rob Family Dollar in Akron, police say

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man tried to rob a Family Dollar Tuesday morning, but left without getting any money after getting into an argument with the clerk.

Akron police said the masked suspect walked into the store in the 500 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.

After entering the store, he lifted his royal blue hooded sweatshirt and showed a gun.

The clerk and the suspect had a “brief verbal exchange” and the suspect then fled.

He remains on the loose and Akron police ask anyone with information to call them at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center changing to outpatient care only
19 News
Man shot in head overnight near gas station on Cleveland’s East side
FILE - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Cleveland Cavaliers hold introductory press conference for Donovan Mitchell
Ohio House lawmakers on Wednesday passed two gun bills reducing or eliminating the number of...
Law that makes it easier for Ohio’s teachers to carry guns in class takes effect