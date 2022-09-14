Armed man tries to rob Family Dollar in Akron, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed man tried to rob a Family Dollar Tuesday morning, but left without getting any money after getting into an argument with the clerk.

Akron police said the masked suspect walked into the store in the 500 block of Vernon Odom Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.

After entering the store, he lifted his royal blue hooded sweatshirt and showed a gun.

The clerk and the suspect had a “brief verbal exchange” and the suspect then fled.

He remains on the loose and Akron police ask anyone with information to call them at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.