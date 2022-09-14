Euclid police search for missing 63-year-old woman with autism

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for help in finding a 63-year-old woman last seen Tuesday on her way to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Family members of Rena Jordan said she left their home on E. 271st Street with a ride-share vehicle.

Rena Jordan ((Source: Euclid police))

Jordan has autism.

She was wearing a gray Adidas jacket and has a pink purse and cane.

Rena Jordan ((Source: Lorain police))

Family members said Jordan also wears a face mask due to Covid-19.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police at 216-289-8505,

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.