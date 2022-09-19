2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

U.S. Marshals offer reward for Cleveland murder suspect

Wylee Orr (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Wylee Orr (Source: U.S. Marshals)((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force will give a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a 2021 murder suspect.

U.S. Marshals said Wylee Orr, 26, shot and killed Jamal Fitch on Aug. 11, 2021.

The murder happened on E. 38th Street in Cleveland.

Orr was last known to be living in the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information, can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies in Holmes County crash
1 year since murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson: Where does the investigation stand?
Kyle Brooks (Source: Medina County Sheriff)
Former Medina County high school teacher convicted of sexual battery
Antonio Miller (Source: Summit County Sheriff)
Man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway ‘uncooperative’ for court officials