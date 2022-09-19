U.S. Marshals offer reward for Cleveland murder suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force will give a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a 2021 murder suspect.

U.S. Marshals said Wylee Orr, 26, shot and killed Jamal Fitch on Aug. 11, 2021.

The murder happened on E. 38th Street in Cleveland.

Orr was last known to be living in the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information, can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

