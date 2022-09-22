2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bodycam video shows interaction between Cleveland police and woman charged in accidental death of 10-year-old

By Jim Nelson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A visibly emotional woman is seen on Cleveland police bodycam footage as she’s taken into custody for the alleged accidental shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.

On Monday, Brittany Barksdale was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on reckless homicide charges.

Cayden Williams died June 6 after being shot a home on East 77th Street near Donald Avenue, according to Cleveland police.

Family members referred to Barksdale as Williams’ aunt.

The bodycam footage was obtained by 19 News in July; but a decision was made to not air the footage until Barksdale was formally charged.

She appears to be fighting back tears as an officer read her Miranda rights.

Investigators said Williams was inside his bedroom when he was struck by gunfire.

According to police, a relative was handling a firearm and shot through the ceiling.

A chilling interaction between an unidentified woman and an officer was captured on police bodycam.

“He’s going to be okay, right?”

“He’s going to be fine,” the officer responded, while explaining to the woman he was performing CPR.

But the outlook wasn’t as hopeful.

“We’ve got a male conscious, not breathing,” the officer told dispatchers. “It ain’t looking good... tell EMS to step it up.”

Williams was pronounced dead at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Barksdale is due in court on Oct. 4 for arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

