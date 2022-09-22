2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 3 people shot near Tallmadge rental facility

FILE - Crime tape and police lights
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Tallmadge are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.

The incident occurred at a rental facility on West Avenue near Wright Road, according to the Tallmadge Police Department.

Investigators said three victims were treated at a Tallmadge-area hospital.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Officers from Akron and Mogadore also assisted at the crime scene.

There have been no arrests made.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Tallmadge detectives at 330-633-4231.

