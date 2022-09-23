2 Strong 4 Bullies
Emergency responders find shooting victim near Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens

Shooting scene on Cleveland's East side
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials said a man was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed to be in his early 40s, was found with a gunshot wound near the Syrian Cultural Garden on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals in serious condition for treatment to his leg wound.

Cleveland police have not yet publicly released information about the shooting.

This is a developing story.

