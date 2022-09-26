2 Strong 4 Bullies
Marvel’s new ‘Blade’ film holding open casting calls in November in Cleveland

Captain Marvel
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - If you ever wanted to be an extra in vampire-slaying comic book movie, you’ll get your chance in November.

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ film is holding open casting calls in November in Cleveland.

Men and women of all ethnicities, ages 18 and up, can audition to work as background talent for the ‘Blade’ reboot.

The ad warns that film days can be 10-12 hours long, with overnight dates as well.

The day rate is $92, with OT after 8 hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

