Family of Cleveland mom brutally murdered demands answers on police response time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a woman murdered on Cleveland’s West Side held a news conference Tuesday afternoon, asking for answers on the police response time.

On Sept. 6, Carly Capek, 38, was stabbed and beaten inside her home on W. 78th Street.

Carly Capek (WOIO)

The mother of four tried to escape by climbing out a window, but was pulled back in.

Capek’s neighbors said it took about 30 minutes for first responders to arrive on the scene.

Lawyers with the law office of Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein said they are “calling for an independent, thorough, and transparent investigation by the department.”

Cleveland police have charged Calvin Nettles, 48, with Capek’s murder.

Nettles has pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice center.

