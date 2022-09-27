Garfield Heights police release pictures of suspects wanted for murder outside bar

GARFELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have released several surveillance pictures of suspects wanted for the murder at the Showcase Bar & Grille this past weekend.

Showcase Bar & Grille suspects ((Source: Garfield Heights police))

Showcase Bar & Grille suspect ((Source: Garfield Heights police))

Showcase Bar & Grille suspect ((Source: Garfield Heights police))

Garfield Heights police said Ronnie Briggs, 27, of Cleveland, was shot at the bar located in the 5000 block block of Turney Road early Sunday morning.

Briggs’ family told 19 News that he was a co-owner of the Showcase and that the shooting followed an argument in front of the bar.

“The bar was filled to capacity and somebody couldn’t get in and there was an altercation and shots went off,” said Desmond McGriff, Briggs’ uncle.

EMS rushed Briggs to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Garfield Heights police will investigate the shooting and have not confirmed the family’s account of the circumstances at this time.

McGriff said his nephew is the father of two young boys, one a newborn.

“A real father, just a hard worker, a great all-around person, for real, so it’s just like baffling for something to happen to him like this,” said McGriff.

