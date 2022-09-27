Cleveland Guardians announce dates for postseason ticket sales, AL Central Division championship celebration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - October baseball is back in Cleveland.

Tickets for the American League Wild Card and Divisional Series games for the Guardians go live Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the team.

The Wild Card round, a three-game series, is set to kick off Oct. 7 in Cleveland. The Guardians will be in Cleveland for Game 1 and Game 3, if needed.

The Guardians also rescheduled their flag-raising ceremony for their AL Central Division championship win for their Oct. 1 game against the Kansas City Royals. That game is set to kick off at 6:10 p.m.

Tickets for the postseason can be purchased at CleGuardians.com/tickets.

