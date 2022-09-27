2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland Guardians announce dates for postseason ticket sales, AL Central Division championship celebration

Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room...
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(Gareth Patterson | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - October baseball is back in Cleveland.

Tickets for the American League Wild Card and Divisional Series games for the Guardians go live Thursday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the team.

The Wild Card round, a three-game series, is set to kick off Oct. 7 in Cleveland. The Guardians will be in Cleveland for Game 1 and Game 3, if needed.

The Guardians also rescheduled their flag-raising ceremony for their AL Central Division championship win for their Oct. 1 game against the Kansas City Royals. That game is set to kick off at 6:10 p.m.

Tickets for the postseason can be purchased at CleGuardians.com/tickets.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody