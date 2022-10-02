2 Strong 4 Bullies
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man.

According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified as Giacumo Desoto, was found in the road on Signet Avenue near East 126th Street.

Desoto was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced deceased.

According to a Cleveland police report, investigators arrested a 50-year-old Kent man on Friday in Aurora.

Cleveland Municipal Court records show Rendell Buckhalter is facing an aggravated murder charge.

He is due in court Monday for arraignment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cleveland police.

