Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years.

They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk.

About four months ago, the Muhammads said the city of Cleveland began repairing the sidewalks on their street.

But after being told to move their cars so they could finish the job, the crew never came back.

For months they have been calling the city and trying to find out why the work stopped.

“I’m tired, I’m fed up, and it’s giving me hypertension,“ said Nyasha, “especially when I’m backing out, I’m just afraid, that my husband and I might get hurt.”

They called 19 News hoping we could help.

We contacted the Mayor’s office, the Public Works Department, and councilman Anthony Hairston, but no one has given us an update.

19 News will continue to check in with the city.

