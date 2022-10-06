CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A laptop, AirPods, and a wallet containing multiple credit cards were stolen from a Jeep Compass, Cleveland Police confirmed, and the suspect is on the loose.

Police said the car break-in and theft happened on Sept. 30.

Two other suspects were also caught on surveillance cameras checking car doors, according to police.

Take a close look at the trio of suspects in these surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Laptop, AirPods, wallet stolen from Cleveland car, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these three suspects or have any other information on this crime.

