Laptop, AirPods, wallet stolen from Cleveland car, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A laptop, AirPods, and a wallet containing multiple credit cards were stolen from a Jeep Compass, Cleveland Police confirmed, and the suspect is on the loose.

Police said the car break-in and theft happened on Sept. 30.

Two other suspects were also caught on surveillance cameras checking car doors, according to police.

Take a close look at the trio of suspects in these surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these three suspects or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

